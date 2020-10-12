Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allegations of meeting Sushant day before his death utterly false: Rhea tells CBI, seeks action against neighbour

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating that the allegations of her having met Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death is "utterly false".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:22 IST
Allegations of meeting Sushant day before his death utterly false: Rhea tells CBI, seeks action against neighbour
Actor Rhea Chakraborty (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating that the allegations of her having met Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death is "utterly false". In her letter to the team probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Chakraborty said that Sushant's neighbour Dimple Thawani made false and bogus allegations against her knowing them to be false to mislead the investigation in the case.

"Dimple Thawani, made patently false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false, to mislead the investigation in the case. The allegation was that the late Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my residence in his car on June 13, 2020, which is utterly false," the letter said. She said that the allegations were made on the Republic TV channel "without any basis" and added that she has forwarded a recording of the same to the CBI. Rhea has requested to take cognizance of the same and initiate appropriate action according to the law.

"I was interrogated for more than five days by the CBI in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the investigation, several media channels carried false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate these patently false and fabricated claims in order to achieve their own ends," the letter said. "The said conduct makes out a prima facie case punishable under Section 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, one of which is punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of seven years. The said offences are serious and the allegations were made on the Republic TV channel without any basis. I am forwarding a recording of the same," it added.

Section 203 and 211 of the IPC pertains to giving false information respecting an offence committed, and false charge of offence made with the intent to injure respectively. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Teams start arriving in Goa for ISL

Majority of the domestic players have arrived in Goa for the upcoming Indian Super League, which is likely to start next month and to be played entirely in three venues under strict COVID-19 protocols. This seasons ISL, to be played among 1...

Soccer-Salford City co-owner Scholes appointed caretaker manager

Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been appointed caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Alexander, the English League Two fourth-tier club said on Monday. Salford is co-owned by Scholes and his former Manchester United team ...

19-yr-old woman raped in UP's Bhadohi

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an employee of a carpet factory here, police said on MondayThe matter came to light on Saturday when the woman got ill and her family members took her to a hospital, where it was found that she was...

Muttiah Muralitharan on his biopic: Trust Vijay Sethupathi to nail my bowling expressions

Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan says Vijay Sethupathi was the unanimous choice for his biopic 800 and he trusts the Tamil star to do justice to the part. Last week, the Super Deluxe actor announced he was honoured to pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020