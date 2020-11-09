Kerala Minister KT Jaleel appears before Customs for questioning

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Monday appeared before the Customs department office in Kochi for interrogation in connection with a case related to bringing Quran copies through UAE Consulate. The Customs department had registered a case against Jaleel for bringing and distributing of some items, including the Quran, which came through the diplomatic channel from the UAE. According to the Customs, Jaleel had accepted copies of the Quran imported by the UAE Consulate in violation of the Customs norms.

Jaleel has also been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Several protests have been held across the state, including in Thiruvananthapuram and outside Jaleel's residence, seeking his resignation from the cabinet over the same. Earlier, Jaleel had earlier refuted the allegations levelled against him and said that "not a single strand of (his) hair had done anything wrong".

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, ED and the Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)