Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Minister KT Jaleel appears before Customs for questioning

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Monday appeared before the Customs department office in Kochi for interrogation in connection with a case related to bringing Quran copies through UAE Consulate.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:28 IST
Kerala Minister KT Jaleel appears before Customs for questioning
Kerala Minister KT Jaleel appears before Customs office in Kochi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Monday appeared before the Customs department office in Kochi for interrogation in connection with a case related to bringing Quran copies through UAE Consulate. The Customs department had registered a case against Jaleel for bringing and distributing of some items, including the Quran, which came through the diplomatic channel from the UAE. According to the Customs, Jaleel had accepted copies of the Quran imported by the UAE Consulate in violation of the Customs norms.

Jaleel has also been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Several protests have been held across the state, including in Thiruvananthapuram and outside Jaleel's residence, seeking his resignation from the cabinet over the same. Earlier, Jaleel had earlier refuted the allegations levelled against him and said that "not a single strand of (his) hair had done anything wrong".

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, ED and the Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

Health News Roundup: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?; CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia's new virus rules restrain holiday celebrations

Cambodians marked their Independence Day holiday Monday, but new coronavirus restrictions kept them from celebrating at karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues, which have been ordered shut until furth...

PREVIEW-Cricket-Mighty Mumbai loom as favourites against resourceful Delhi

Delhi Capitals returned as a vastly improved side to reach their first Indian Premier League IPL final but will need an extraordinary effort to upset Mumbai Indians on Tuesday after three unsuccessful attempts to beat the champions this sea...

Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support

The Norwegian government will not provide additional financial support for pandemic-hit Norwegian Air the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Monday, leaving the cash-strapped carrier in a precarious situation. Norw...

FACTBOX-Jordan's parliamentary elections 2020

Jordanians vote on Tuesday for a 130-seat parliament, with tribal, centrist and pro-government deputies expected to remain dominant in a system that under-represents the cities where their Islamist and liberal opponents do best.The election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020