NCB summons actor Arjun Rampal for questioning in drugs case

After conducting a raid at his premises, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday issued summons to Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal asking him to join the probe in connection with a drug-related case on November 11.

Earlier today, NCB officials had conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets.

Notably, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also summoned by the NCB to appear before it on November 11. (ANI)