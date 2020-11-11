Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday after the Supreme Court earlier in the day granted him and two others interim bail in connection with the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:52 IST
Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail
Arnab Goswami greeting supporters after being released from Taloja Jail. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday after the Supreme Court earlier in the day granted him and two others interim bail in connection with the 2018 abetment to suicide case. Visuals showed Goswami standing through the sunroof of the car in which he was travelling as hundreds of people stood on the road to express their support.

A vacation bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justice Indira Banerjee on Wednesday ordered the release of Arnab Goswami and two other accused on interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure the order is followed immediately. The bench, which was hearing a petition filed by Goswami seeking bail and challenging the November 9 order of the Bombay High Court refusing relief, also directed Goswami and others to cooperate with the investigation in the case.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 in connection with the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and he and two others were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court. The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached a court. In September this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-NBA to cut season to allow players to compete in Tokyo - IOC

Team owners and the NBA players association have agreed on a shortened season to allow players from the worlds best league to compete in next years Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday...

Facebook extends ban on U.S. political ads for another month

As election misinformation continued to rage online, Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month, raising concerns from campaigns and groups eager to reach voters for key Georgia Sen...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.9 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 1,904,820, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Wednesday. The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a stat...

Opposition raised hue and cry over Centre's farm laws, but it did not impact Baroda bypolls: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Wednesday said in spite of the hue and cry raised by the opposition over the Centres new farm laws, the issue did not have any adverse impact on the prospects of the ruling alliance candidate in the byp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020