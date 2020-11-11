Arnab Goswami released from Mumbai's Taloja Jail

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday after the Supreme Court earlier in the day granted him and two others interim bail in connection with the 2018 abetment to suicide case. Visuals showed Goswami standing through the sunroof of the car in which he was travelling as hundreds of people stood on the road to express their support.

A vacation bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justice Indira Banerjee on Wednesday ordered the release of Arnab Goswami and two other accused on interim bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure the order is followed immediately. The bench, which was hearing a petition filed by Goswami seeking bail and challenging the November 9 order of the Bombay High Court refusing relief, also directed Goswami and others to cooperate with the investigation in the case.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 in connection with the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and he and two others were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court. The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik's wife Akshata approached a court. In September this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's daughter. (ANI)