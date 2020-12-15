Left Menu
Rajinikanth has to decide on political alliance, says Haasan

On the issue of a political alliance, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he is just a call away and actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth is the one who has to take a decision.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:38 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday talking to media. . Image Credit: ANI

On the issue of a political alliance, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said he is just a call away and actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth is the one who has to take a decision. "We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other," Haasan told reporters when asked whether he would be "joining hands with Rajinikanth".

"He (Rajinikanth) is the one who has to decide about the alliance. After that, we will both sit down and discuss it further," Haasan added. Kamal Haasan held a roadshow in Virudhunagar town on Tuesday. A large crowd gathered to see the actor-turned-politician. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were not wearing masks and were flouting social distancing norms.

Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, confirmed about contesting the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, adding that he will announce the constituency from which he will contest in the coming days. (ANI)

