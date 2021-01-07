Left Menu
Kapil Sharma records statement in forgery case against Dilip Chhabria

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday recorded his statement in an alleged cheating and forgery case against car designer Dilip Chhabria.

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday recorded his statement in an alleged cheating and forgery case against car designer Dilip Chhabria. This comes after Kapil Sharma was summoned by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for his statement in connection with the forgery case against Chhabria.

"I had already filed a complaint. Today, I personally requested the CP for a thorough investigation. I am thankful to the Mumbai police. White-collar crime is increasing and people like us are being duped. I am happy that the police have arrested him (Chhabria)," Kapil Sharma told reporters. Talking about the ongoing case, Milind Bharambe, the joint commissioner of police (crime) said Kapil Sharma has given designing work of his vanity bus of Bharat Benz company to Dilip Chhabria's DC Designs, for which he paid Rs 5.30 crores.

In 2018 when VAT became GST, DC Designs had asked for additional Rs 40 lakh, which Kapil paid him, but still, DC Designs didn't provide him with his ready vanity van. Thereafter, he approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which ordered to seize all accounts of DC Designs. After NCLT order, DC Designs asked Kapil to pay Rs 60 lakh additional so that his vanity car can be delivered, but Kapil refused. Following that, Kapil gave a complaint to the Mumbai police against Dilip Chhabria and DC Designs.

Joint CP Bharambe said that after Kapil recorded his statement, the Mumbai Police decided to register an FIR in this matter. The Mumbai Police said that FIR is being registered under charges of cheating and criminal misappropriation. Before Kapil Sharma reached Mumbai police, DC Designs had sent him another bill of over Rs 12 lakh as "parking charges" of his Bharat Benz, police said. (ANI)

