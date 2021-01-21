Left Menu
TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkatrao arrested

TDP leader and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkatrao was arrested from his residence in the Rajam town on Wednesday.

TDP leader and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkatrao was arrested on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

TDP leader and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkatrao was arrested from his residence in the Rajam town on Wednesday. Reportedly, the Nellimarla Police in Vizianagaram district took Venkatrao to Chipurupalli police station. However, the police did not respond to clarify the matter.

It is being reported that Venkatrao has been arrested in connection with the case of a scuffle at Ramateertham on January 2. On that day, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy had visited Ramateertham Lord Ram temple where the almighty's idol was desecrated. There was a clash between workers of both parties. Based on the complaints by YSRCP activists, the police had filed cases against several people. Venkatrao has been arrested in connection with those cases.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the arrest of Venkatrao. He demanded to lift the false cases against Venkatrao and release him immediately without any conditions. TDP Andhra Pradesh president Atchannaidu has condemned the arrest, asking why a 65-year-old leader is arrested at his house in the night. "What was the crime for which Venkatrao is arrested. What is wrong in visiting the Ramateertham temple," he further asked. (ANI)

