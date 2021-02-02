Left Menu

Naidu blames YSRCP for attack on TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the attack on party's national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram by some unidentified miscreants in front of his residence located at Gurunanak colony here.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:59 IST
Naidu blames YSRCP for attack on TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the attack on party's national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram by some unidentified miscreants in front of his residence located at Gurunanak colony here. The TDP chief blamed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack.

"The attack on Pattabhi in broad daylight is direct evidence of YSRCP 'Gunda-raj'. With the support of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party is provoking the goons. The attack on Pattabhi, who was going to the party office from home, was provoked. This attack is another proof of the lack of rule of law in the state," said Naidu. Fifteen people allegedly surrounded Pattabhiram and smashed his car with iron rods due to which the latter suffered injuries on his legs and hands, on Tuesday.

Naidu also demanded full security for Pattabhiram as well as the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Shrawasti tops Niti Aayog aspirational district ranking in Dec

New Delhi, Feb 2 PTI Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh has topped in the ranking of aspirational districts by government think tank Niti Aayog in December 2020.Dhalai Tripura and Garhwa Jharkhand have been placed at the second and the third positi...

Iran says crew of detained South Korean vessel can leave

Iran has agreed to allow the crew members of a South Korean ship it seized for alleged environmental pollution to leave the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.Following a request by the South Korean govern...

Indian-origin expert's UK climate review calls for accountability of nature in global economics

A fundamental change in how we think about and approach economics is needed to reverse biodiversity loss and the impact on nature can no longer be a blind spot in global economic analysis, a leading British Indian economist led independent ...

Farmer agitation rocks Lok Sabha

The issue of ongoing farmer agitation against three farm laws rocked the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, resulting in repeated disruptions and forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House for the day.When the House reassembled after initial adjournm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021