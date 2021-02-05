SC Collegium approves elevation of 11 Judicial Officers as Judges of Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on Thursday has approved the proposal for the elevation of 11 Judicial Officers as Judges of the Allahabad High Court. The list includes the names of--Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Gupta, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Om Prakash Tripathi, Naveen Srivastava, Umesh Chandra Sharma, Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, Syed Waiz Mian and Ajai Kumar Srivastava.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate, Aditya Sondhi as Judge of the Karnataka High Court. The top court Collegium also recommended the names of judicial officers--Rajendra Badamikar, and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin, as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

The Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges of the Calcutta High Court. They are--Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sugato Majumdar, Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Rai Chattopadhyay, Bivas Pattanayak, Subhendu Samanta, and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee.

The Collegium also has approved the proposal for elevation of the advocate Narendra Kumar Vyas, and judicial officer - Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, as Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)