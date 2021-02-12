Fuel price hike adversely impacts life in Mumbai

Sharp rise in fuel prices have impacted many in the city as petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 94.64 per litre and Rs 85.32 per litre respectively on Friday morning. "I am spending Rs 150 daily on petrol. 40-50 per cent of my salary gets spent on the fuel itself. Situation has worsened after the lockdown," said a local city dweller Aman Nishkar.

Venkatesh Ravindra, another local said, "I have to travel a lot as it is an integral part of my job. People like me are the worst affected by the hike in fuel prices. Trains are not plying as usual because of the pandemic. So I travel on my own vehicle but the travel allowance will not cover the expense on fuel." "Centre and state should decrease their tax share. At least decrease a total of Rs 25," said Amit who came to re-fuel his vehicle.

Also Read: L&T bags an up to Rs 2,500-cr contract for Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)