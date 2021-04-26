Rajnath Singh condoles demise of scientist Dr K Santhanam
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed grief over the demise of scientist Dr Krishnamurthy Santhanam, saying the latter will always be remembered for his remarkable efforts and contribution in the field of science and technology in the country. The Defence Minister said that the scientist's role in successful 1998 nuclear tests was noteworthy.
"Dr K Santhanam will be remembered for his remarkable efforts and contribution in the field of science and technology in India. He was associated with institutions like DRDO, DAE and IDSA. His role in successful 1998 nuclear tests was noteworthy. I am deeply anguished by his demise" Singh tweeted. Dr Santhanam was a nuclear scientist and the field director of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) during the tests of Pokhran-II. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1999. (ANI)
