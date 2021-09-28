Left Menu

Petrol, diesel prices see hike across metros

Petrol and diesel prices rose on Tuesday across all four metros in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 09:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Petrol and diesel prices rose on Tuesday across all four metros in the country. In Delhi, petrol rates reached Rs 101.39 per liter, with a hike of Rs 0.20, while diesel saw a hike of Rs 0.25 for the second consecutive day and reached Rs 89.57 per liter.

Petrol prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 107.47 per liter, after a hike of Rs 0.21, while rates of diesel reached Rs 97.21 per liter after an increase of Rs 0.27. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101. 87 per liter after an increase of Rs 0.25, while diesel costs Rs 92.67 a liter, which went up by Rs. 0.25 for the third consecutive day.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 99.15 in Chennai after witnessing a hike of Rs 0.19, diesel costs Rs 94.17 a liter, dearer by Rs. 0.24 for the second consecutive day. Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

