Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, her father reach NCB office
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday on Thursday reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai after being summoned by the probe agency.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday on Thursday reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai after being summoned by the probe agency. Earlier today, a team of NCB was seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's residence in Mumbai. She was summoned by the probe agency to appear before it at 2 pm today.
Meanwhile, another team of NCB officials also visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to collect documents related to his son Aryan Khan. The actor also visited his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
Bombay High Court is set to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
