Ayaan Ali Bangash mesmerizes audience with his Sarod performance in Gurugram

Renowned Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash put up a beautiful show, playing several ragas at the Crest Club in Gurugram on Sunday.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:09 IST
Renowned Sarod player, Ayaan Ali Bangash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash put up a beautiful show, playing several ragas at the Crest Club in Gurugram on Sunday. Accompanied by Mithilesh Kumar Jha and Shariq Mustafa on the tabla, he played a number of ragas. Ayaan is the son of sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and is carrying forward the legacy of his father.

Calling himself a humble custodian of this art form, Ayaan said, "It is a wonderful time for Indian classical music and it is one such art form that organically reinvents itself with every passing year. You don't need anyone to monitor or manoeuvre how this art form has survived." He further added that this art form will continue to survive as it organically adapts to the time we are in and is the seed of all music, at least in India.

Taking about the interest of the younger generation in Indian classical music, Ayaan said, "Today, you can see so much talent in Indian classical music. Today, a number of youngsters either play musical instruments or sing, so I think it's way more than it was 40 years ago." Organised by Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) in collaboration with Crest Club, Gurugram, the musical evening was conceived by one of the members of the organisation, Ranjan Swaroop.

Associated with the SPIC MACAY for the last 40-odd years, Rajan said that when he came to live in Crest, Gurugram, he saw a huge community that could be benefited if introduced to classical music. Moreover, it will help to bring out the young talent and that is why he came across the idea of organising this musical event.

Established by Dr Kiran Seth in 1977 at IIT Delhi, SPIC MACAY or Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth is a voluntary organisation that is known for its incredible determination to promote Indian art and support the artists. (ANI)

