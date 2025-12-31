Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Market Takes a Holiday Break

Euro zone government bond market reports will not be released on December 31 and January 1 due to holidays. The regular schedule will resume on January 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-12-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 13:30 IST
The euro zone's government bond market reports will not be available on Wednesday, December 31, and Thursday, January 1. This break aligns with public holidays in multiple markets.

Regular reporting will continue on Friday, January 2, following the brief holiday hiatus.

Market participants can anticipate the resumption of key insights as the new year begins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

