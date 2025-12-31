Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Government Pledges Collaborative Solutions
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood attributes the city's air pollution problem to external weather factors and criticizes previous governments for ineffective solutions. The current administration prioritizes public transport improvements, dust control, and legislative support for green initiatives to combat pollution, ensuring Delhi’s environmental health improves rapidly.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood emphasized that Delhi's air pollution is not solely the capital's burden. He pointed out that weather conditions in neighboring states significantly contribute to the crisis. Sood stated that the Delhi government is actively engaging with surrounding areas to formulate collective strategies to reduce pollution.
Highlighting efforts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Sood mentioned initiatives to reinforce public transportation and combat dust and vehicular pollution. He criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's lack of effective measures, promising a more serious approach to tackle the ongoing pollution challenges.
The pressing nature of the pollution was underscored by dense fog disrupting life in the National Capital Region, as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded alarming AQI levels. In response, Delhi's Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has allocated significant funding for the rejuvenation of water bodies and established an E-Waste Park to enhance the capital's environmental sustainability.