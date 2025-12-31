Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Lives in Manipur

In a tragic incident in Manipur's Churachandpur district, two people died after their ambulance fell into the Imphal River. The unfortunate event took place on Tuesday night when the ambulance was on its return journey from Moreh.

The accident occurred at Tejang village, and the victims were identified as Lamlalsang, aged 47, and 52-year-old Jimmy Nengsuanpau. Rescue efforts led to the recovery of their bodies on Wednesday morning.

Officials reiterated the need for improved road safety measures and urged drivers to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to such accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)