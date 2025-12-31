Sports Day Recap: Highlights and Headlines from the Field

The sports world is abuzz with a range of updates, from golf to basketball. LIV Golf may start its season without OWGR points, as 2026 approaches. Meanwhile, New England Patriots' WR Stefon Diggs is embroiled in legal troubles with strangulation charges.

In basketball, the Denver Nuggets are on edge as star player Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to a knee injury. The Nuggets will have to adapt as they potentially face upcoming matches without their ace. Similarly, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Highlighting basketball, the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for an NBA Cup final rematch. Moreover, the NBA fined Suns' Jalen Green $25,000 for his use of profanity on live TV. On the gridiron, Matthew Stafford's MVP contention hit a snag after a disappointing game, while Baker Mayfield remains hopeful for the Buccaneers' crucial match ahead.

