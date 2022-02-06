Left Menu

Maharashtra declares public holiday on Monday to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a public holiday in the state on Monday to mourn the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:20 IST
Maharashtra declares public holiday on Monday to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar
Late Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a public holiday in the state on Monday to mourn the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today. The notification issued in this regard states, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away tragically on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and her demise has caused immense loss to the world of music and art. To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday, February 7, using the authority vested in the Government of Maharashtra."

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, 92, who passed away due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, announced on Sunday morning that Lata Mangeshkar passed away following multiple organ failures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022