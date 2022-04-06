Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' will do the work of awakening future generation: Nitin Gadkari

Appreciating bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that correct history was not reaching the people of our country, but the way Vivek Agnihotri has compiled the history in the movie 'The Kashmir Files' will do the work of awakening the future generation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:53 IST
Felicitation Ceremony of 'The Kashmir Files' cast (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Appreciating bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that correct history was not reaching the people of our country, but the way Vivek Agnihotri has compiled the history in the movie 'The Kashmir Files' will do the work of awakening the future generation. A program to felicitate the director and actors of the movie The Kashmir Files was organized in the national capital, where the Union Minister said, "History is important for the present to create a better future."

Praising the work of the director, Gadkari said, "Agnihotri did a good job in rightly portraying the plight of Kashmiri Pandits which will do the job of awakening the coming generations." Speaking at the event, actor Anupam Kher said, "I do not want to pay attention to who is opposing the movie. I know that the audience has appreciated it and that is enough for me as I had given my heart and soul for the film."

The truth which was suppressed for 32 years has now come out. Kher added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

