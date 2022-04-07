'Kuch to log kahenge...NCP MP was asking me policy question: Shashi Tharoor on video of chat gone viral

After a video went viral on social media of his chatting with Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday that she was asking him a policy question as she was to speak next during a debate in the House. Tharoor also posted lines of the 'Kuchh to Log Kahenge' song from the movie 'Amar Prem' which starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore.

The video clip, which went viral and spawned memes, was of a debate in the House on the Ukraine crisis when National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was making his remarks. "For all those who've been enjoying themselves at Supriya Sule's & my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so I leaned over to hear her," Tharoor said in a tweet.

He wrote a paragraph from the popular song 'Kuch to log kahenge' sung by Kishore Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)