U'Khand CM congratulates Narendra Singh Negi, Dewan Singh Bajeli for receiving Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday congratulated the folk singers Narendra Singh Negi and Dewan Singh Bajeli for receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2018, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-04-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 23:19 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday congratulated the folk singers Narendra Singh Negi and Dewan Singh Bajeli for receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2018, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Dehradun. The famous folk singer Narendra Singh Negi was honoured in the field of traditional folk songs and music and Diwan Singh Bajeli was honoured in the field of contribution/scholarship in acting, the CMO said.

The Chief Minister said the honour given to Negi and Bajeli is an honour to the state. This has also given recognition to the state's folk songs, music and acting arts at the national level, Dhami said.

Narendra Singh Negi is a native of Pauri Garhwal and Diwan Singh Bajeli is a native of Almora, the release added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

