2017 Actress Assault Case: Crime Branch postpones interrogation of actress Kavya Madhavan

Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Wednesday postponed the interrogation of Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan in the 2017 actress assault case, after she insisted on the interrogation to be held at her house in Aluva region here.

Police officials at Aluva Police Club in Kochi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Wednesday postponed the interrogation of Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan in the 2017 actress assault case, after she insisted on the interrogation to be held at her house in Aluva region here. The Crime Branch had earlier issued a notice to Kavya asking to appear before the probe team for interrogation at 2.00 pm today. However after Kavya insisted that she can appear for interrogation only at her house at Aluva region in Kochi where she lives with her husband and actor Dileep, the Crime Branch decided to skip the interrogation.

Kavya is married to Malayalam actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in the case. She is one of the witnesses in this case. Meanwhile, apart from Kavya, Anoop and Suraj, the brother and brother in law of actor Dileep were also issued notices.

Earlier the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude its investigation by April 15. The case relates to an actress working in South Indian movies who was abducted and allegedly molested inside a car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

