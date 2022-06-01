Left Menu

Singer KK's demise: Case of unnatural death registered, post-mortem to be conducted in Kolkata today

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on Tuesday night.

01-06-2022
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK (Photo/Instagram of Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on Tuesday night. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

The case has been registered at the New Market police station where the police are awaiting the late singer's family. According to the police, after getting the family's consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

KK was just 53 years old. One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is survived by his wife and children. He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, and "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

KK was a musician who wasn't labelled by any particular genre or style, his voice merely went hand-in-hand with the wonderful music of all kinds. KK sang upbeat dance songs as well as cheesy romantic hits, and this is what made him a singer of all ages who will forever be cherished in the hearts of his millions of fans across the globe. He was a singer who sang and performed till his last breath. (ANI)

