Sexual assault case: Kerala HC further extends Vijay Babu's interim pre-arrest bail

Kerala High Court on Friday further extended the interim pre-arrest bail to actor-producer, Vijay Babu, till Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-06-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 14:01 IST
Malayalam actor Vijay Babu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala High Court on Friday further extended the interim pre-arrest bail to actor-producer, Vijay Babu, till Monday. The anticipatory bail plea has been posted for June 10.

Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas extended this after the prosecution sought time. Two cases have been registered against Vijay; one is a sexual assault case and the other is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

The complainant alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies to the woman.

Following the accusations, Vijay stepped down from the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in May. The actor said that he will stay away from the Executive Committee of the organization till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from 'disgrace'. (ANI)

