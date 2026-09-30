Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA accuses UEFA of 'misinformation campaign' ​in response to filing

FIFA on Tuesday accused UEFA of ​waging a "misinformation campaign" and trying to influence the ‌race ​for its presidency as world soccer's governing body urged a U.S. court to reject a discovery request linked to a controversial investment proposal.

Last month, UEFA asked a US federal court ‌for permission to obtain testimony and documents for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over a now-abandoned plan to transfer World Cup commercial rights into a subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Olympics-LA28 Games torch relay to travel through all ‌50 US states

The torch relay for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will travel through all 50 US states, beginning its domestic ‌journey in Atlanta in a nod to the city's hosting of the 1996 Summer Games, LA28 said on Tuesday. LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and former Olympic officials at City Hall to announce the plan, which organisers said was intended to connect communities across the country ahead of ⁠the Los ​Angeles Games.

Soccer-Man City guilty of ⁠using 'sham' deals to distort finances, Premier League says

Manchester City used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ⁠over nearly a decade, the Premier League said on Tuesday after an independent commission ruled the club guilty of serious breaches of financial rules. The ​commission found City guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the league's financial rules over nine seasons, between the ⁠2009-10 and 2017-18 campaigns, as well as three of four charges concerning their failure to co-operate with the investigation.

NBA-With trophy hopes high, Philadelphia gets party going early ⁠for ​LeBron

With street art and murals, cocktails and a statewide proclamation, the celebration for LeBron James is underway in Philadelphia before he's even played his first game, as 76ers fans hope the NBA's "king" will bring them a crown. The home of cinema's biggest underdog ⁠Rocky has waited 43 years for an NBA winner, with James' July 24 announcement that he was headed to the Sixers ⁠building hopes of an end ⁠to their title drought.

Explainer-Five things to know about the college sports bill that passed the US Senate

The US Senate passed legislation this week to regulate college sports, a multibillion-dollar industry that has ‌been upended in recent ‌years by increased earning opportunities for student athletes. Here are five things ​to know about the bill's passage: