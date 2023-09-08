Left Menu

TRIFED showcasing wide range of traditional tribal art, artifacts at ‘Tribes India’ pavilion

The exhibition is being hosted at the Crafts Bazaar (Hall 3), as part of the G-20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 9th and 10th September 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 20:10 IST
TRIFED showcasing wide range of traditional tribal art, artifacts at ‘Tribes India’ pavilion
Image Credit: Twitter(@tribesindia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs is showcasing a wide range of traditional tribal art, artifacts, paintings, pottery, textiles, organic natural products and many more at the ‘Tribes India’ pavilion. The exhibition is being hosted at the Crafts Bazaar (Hall 3), as part of the G-20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 9th and 10th September 2023.

Padmi Shri awardee Shri Paresh Rathwa, a renowned artist of Pithora art, would be present and giving live demonstration of the richness and ritualist art revered by Rathwa, Bhilala, Naik and Bhil tribes of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. This passionate approach to the age old art has not only revived our cultural richness but also has generated curiosity world over.

 

Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh and Saura painting by artisans from Odisha is captivating to the eye. Besides the Angora and Pashmina shawls from the high altitudes of Leh-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, woven by the Bodh and Bhutia tribes are ‘not to be missed’. The colorful jewelery by the Konyak tribals of Nagaland appeases the eye.

The richness of the Maheshwari silk sarees from Madhya Pradesh is worn during religious functions and auspicious events. Add it to Eri or “Millenium Silk”, so delicately made by Bodo tribe from Assam which gives richness a new dimension altogether.

Dhokra jewelery, carved out of molten metals, beads, colorful glass pieces, wooden balls gives it the ethnicity, exoticness and richness. This traditional jewelery is natural themed and ethically sophisticated. Tribal artisans from West Bengal, Odisha, Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are the architects of these pieces of intrinsic art.

Grace and beauty are so delicately carved out of Meena tribal artisans of Rajasthan in the Metal Ambabari craft. These products are crafted using enameling which is the art of colorings or decorating a metal surface by attaching delicate designs of flowers, birds, etc. on the surface. This gives a unique traditional grace and serenity to the households where such crafts are displayed.

Natural products such as Araku Valley coffee, honey, cashews, rice, spices from various states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh and Maharashtra on display are a few among the many products promoted by TRIFED.

All these along with many other products are being showcased at Tribes India pavilion that depicts Unity in Diversity, cultural and traditional collage, richness of heritage of the nation, all under one roof.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023