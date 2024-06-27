Left Menu

Dream Hotels & Resorts and CityBlue Hotels Partner to Boost African Hospitality Sector

The official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Dream and CityBlue will be formalized at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) in Windhoek during the week of June 25, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:36 IST
Dream Hotels & Resorts and CityBlue Hotels Partner to Boost African Hospitality Sector
Nick Dickson, Director of Dream Hotels & Resorts, emphasized the power of collaboration in leveraging resources, expertise, and networks to establish a unified approach to market expansion. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Dream Hotels & Resorts (Dream) and CityBlue Hotels have announced a strategic sales and representation partnership aimed at strengthening their market presence across Africa. This alliance, encapsulated by the tagline ‘Collaborating for a Brighter African Hospitality Future’, represents a significant milestone for these two prominent African hospitality companies.

Dream Hotels & Resorts, renowned in South Africa’s hospitality industry, boasts a portfolio of 23 mixed-use properties. Meanwhile, CityBlue Hotels is Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, with establishments in key cities such as Accra, Dar es Salaam, Juba, Kampala, Kigali, Lamu, Mombasa, and Nairobi, with plans to expand to 50 hotels by 2028.

Nick Dickson, Director of Dream Hotels & Resorts, emphasized the power of collaboration in leveraging resources, expertise, and networks to establish a unified approach to market expansion. He highlighted their commitment to delivering enhanced value to guests through this partnership.

Jameel Verjee, Founder & CEO of CityBlue Hotels, expressed enthusiasm about their East-meets-West partnership, foreseeing joint marketing campaigns, co-branded promotions, and combined trade show representations. The partnership aims to exchange contracted agents, wholesalers, and clients to diversify market reach and foster a more resilient industry.

The official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Dream and CityBlue will be formalized at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) in Windhoek during the week of June 25, 2024. This collaboration aligns with AHIF’s mission of promoting investment, collaboration, and growth within Africa’s hospitality sector.

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024