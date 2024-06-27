Dream Hotels & Resorts and CityBlue Hotels Partner to Boost African Hospitality Sector

Dream Hotels & Resorts (Dream) and CityBlue Hotels have announced a strategic sales and representation partnership aimed at strengthening their market presence across Africa. This alliance, encapsulated by the tagline ‘Collaborating for a Brighter African Hospitality Future’, represents a significant milestone for these two prominent African hospitality companies.

Dream Hotels & Resorts, renowned in South Africa’s hospitality industry, boasts a portfolio of 23 mixed-use properties. Meanwhile, CityBlue Hotels is Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, with establishments in key cities such as Accra, Dar es Salaam, Juba, Kampala, Kigali, Lamu, Mombasa, and Nairobi, with plans to expand to 50 hotels by 2028.

Nick Dickson, Director of Dream Hotels & Resorts, emphasized the power of collaboration in leveraging resources, expertise, and networks to establish a unified approach to market expansion. He highlighted their commitment to delivering enhanced value to guests through this partnership.

Jameel Verjee, Founder & CEO of CityBlue Hotels, expressed enthusiasm about their East-meets-West partnership, foreseeing joint marketing campaigns, co-branded promotions, and combined trade show representations. The partnership aims to exchange contracted agents, wholesalers, and clients to diversify market reach and foster a more resilient industry.

The official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Dream and CityBlue will be formalized at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) in Windhoek during the week of June 25, 2024. This collaboration aligns with AHIF’s mission of promoting investment, collaboration, and growth within Africa’s hospitality sector.