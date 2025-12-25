Left Menu

Honoring the Martyrs: Shaheedi Sabha at Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib

The Shaheedi Sabha, an annual event, honors Guru Gobind Singh's sons and Mata Gujri for their martyrdom. It occurs from December 25-27 at Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib. Devotees from around the world gather to pay homage, with local authorities ensuring safety, cleanliness, and facilities for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:32 IST
The annual Shaheedi Sabha began on Thursday, honoring the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons and their grandmother, Mata Gujri, at Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib. This three-day event, held from December 25 to 27, is deeply rooted in Sikh traditions.

Devotees have thronged from Punjab and beyond to pay their respects. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sona Thind urged participants to observe the event with devotion and discipline. She assured that comprehensive arrangements, including robust security, have been made to facilitate the occasion.

The event will conclude on December 27 with the 'bhog' of 'Sri Akhand Path Sahib' and a 'Nagar Kirtan' procession. Local authorities continue to emphasize the importance of cleanliness and cooperation for a peaceful and dignified event.

