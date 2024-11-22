World Crafts Forum 2024: Celebrating Six Decades of Global Craftsmanship and Artisan Empowerment

The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) and the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, in collaboration with the World Crafts Council (WCC), inaugurated the World Crafts Forum 2024 in New Delhi. The event, celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of the global crafts movement, spans two locations: New Delhi (November 22-24) and Srinagar (November 25-27).

Marking 60 years since the inception of the World Crafts Council International, this forum brings together artisans, policymakers, and stakeholders from 20 countries to honour craftsmanship, foster innovation, and explore sustainable practices.

Honoring the Legacy of Indian Craftsmanship

Shri Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for the Ministry of Textiles, inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, paying tribute to Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, one of the founding figures of the World Crafts Council.

“The crafts of India are not mere products but timeless stories of patience, skill, heritage, and identity,” said the Minister, highlighting initiatives like:

National Handicrafts Development Program

Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme

The Minister lauded the contribution of over 7 million artisans in India’s handicrafts sector and celebrated the achievement of 300+ GI-tagged handicrafts and handlooms products. In addition, the event saw the release of two key publications:

"Value of Crafts Report" – An insightful analysis of crafts' economic and cultural significance."60 Years of WCC" Coffee Table Book – Documenting the milestones and evolution of the WCC. Building a Resilient and Sustainable Crafts EcosystemShri Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, emphasized the forum’s role as a transformative platform for the global crafts ecosystem. He envisioned new opportunities for artisans and underscored the importance of sustainable growth.

Smt. Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner for Handicrafts, remarked that the forum reflects India’s leadership in preserving traditional crafts while fostering international collaboration.

The event aims to address challenges faced by artisans, including market access, innovation, and skill development, while showcasing India’s commitment to global cooperation in the crafts sector.

Key Highlights of World Crafts Forum 2024

Global Participation: Over 20 countries represented, with artisans sharing diverse traditions and techniques.

Showcasing India’s Diversity: Artisans from across India exhibit the best of traditional and contemporary crafts.

Focus on Youth Engagement: Encouraging the next generation to appreciate and participate in the crafts sector.

Sustainability at the Core: Discussions on eco-friendly practices and innovation to ensure the resilience of the crafts sector.

The forum’s broader agenda includes workshops, panel discussions, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions with renowned craftspeople and experts.

A Future-Focused Global Initiative

Founded by Ms. Aileen Osborn Vanderbilt Webb, Ms. Margaret M. Patch, and Smt. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the World Crafts Council has played a pivotal role in uniting crafts communities worldwide. With India at its heart, the WCC envisions the World Crafts Forum as a biennial event rotating across its five geographic regions.

The World Crafts Forum 2024 aims to set a new benchmark in global craftsmanship by promoting collaboration, celebrating heritage, and embracing sustainability, paving the way for an inclusive future for artisans worldwide.

This year’s forum not only commemorates six decades of achievements but also underscores the importance of collective action in preserving and promoting the timeless art of crafting.