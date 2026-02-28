Left Menu

Marco Odermatt Triumphs in Garmisch-Partenkirchen: A Swiss Sweep

Marco Odermatt led a Swiss one-two-three finish in the first men's World Cup Alpine skiing downhill event post-Milano Cortina Olympics, overcoming disappointment from the games. He took the win in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, ahead of Alexis Monney and Stefan Rogentin, increasing his lead in the downhill standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:44 IST
Swiss skier Marco Odermatt clinched victory in the first men's World Cup Alpine skiing downhill event following the Milano Cortina Olympics, achieving a Swiss podium sweep at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Saturday. Despite missing out on gold during the games, Odermatt returned to form with a commanding performance.

The competition saw Alexis Monney finish a close second, just 0.04 seconds behind Odermatt, and Stefan Rogentin securing third place. Notably, triple gold medalist Franjo von Allmen finished sixth, trailing Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr and Italy's Giovanni Franzoni.

Odermatt, expressing joy in skiing under warm conditions, emphasized the challenge of maintaining race tension. His victory expands his lead in the downhill standings to 175 points over Von Allmen, with a significant 687-point lead in the overall World Cup. Competitors will tackle a super-G next.

