Punjab Police Foils Major Terror Conspiracy, Arrests Two

Punjab Police thwarted a significant terror plot by busting a foreign-based terror module, arresting two individuals, and recovering an RDX-laden IED. The explosive was fitted with dual detonation mechanisms, posing an imminent threat. Authorities are investigating to dismantle the entire network and trace funding links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:44 IST
In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police announced on Saturday the successful busting of a foreign-based terror module. The operation led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a fully assembled RDX-laden Improvised Explosive Device (IED), poised to unleash destruction. The device, found near the SBS Nagar bypass, was equipped with dual detonation mechanisms—posing a significant threat to public safety.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed via X that the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of SAS Nagar police spearheaded the intelligence-led operation. Alongside the explosive, authorities seized a Glock pistol and live ammunition. The arrest of the accused was made under the directives of foreign handlers, indicating a wider network at play.

The DGP assured that an FIR has been lodged under the Explosive Substances Act, sparking a deeper investigation. Efforts are ongoing to dismantle the terror network completely, track down the supply chain, and uncover potential funding links, underscoring the critical importance of cross-border intelligence collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

