Tragedy Strikes Kakinada: Fireworks Factory Blast Claims 20 Lives
A devastating explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, claimed the lives of 20 people and critically injured six others. The blast's intensity flung bodies into nearby fields. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the state government is overseeing rescue efforts.
A catastrophic explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in 20 fatalities and six critical injuries on Saturday, according to local police.
Andhra Pradesh officials, including Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, are en route to the site, with Naidu expressing profound sorrow over the loss of lives. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, with rescue operations underway.
The incident unfolded at Vetlapalem village, where the explosion's force hurled bodies into nearby fields. The state's response includes deploying drones to locate victims, medical aid at local hospitals, and continuous monitoring of the situation.
