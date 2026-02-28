Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kakinada: Fireworks Factory Blast Claims 20 Lives

A devastating explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, claimed the lives of 20 people and critically injured six others. The blast's intensity flung bodies into nearby fields. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the state government is overseeing rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kakinada: Fireworks Factory Blast Claims 20 Lives
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in 20 fatalities and six critical injuries on Saturday, according to local police.

Andhra Pradesh officials, including Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, are en route to the site, with Naidu expressing profound sorrow over the loss of lives. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, with rescue operations underway.

The incident unfolded at Vetlapalem village, where the explosion's force hurled bodies into nearby fields. The state's response includes deploying drones to locate victims, medical aid at local hospitals, and continuous monitoring of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India
2
Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

 India
3
Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

 India
4
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026