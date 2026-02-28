VP Confers Degrees on Over 1.2 Lakh Graduates at Delhi University’s 102nd Convocation

The Vice-President of India and Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, graced the 102nd Convocation of the University of Delhi today as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees upon more than 1.2 lakh graduates.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President lauded the University’s remarkable 104-year journey and its steadfast commitment to academic excellence and institutional continuity.

A Century-Long Journey of Academic Excellence

Tracing the historic evolution of the University, Shri Radhakrishnan noted that Delhi University began with just three colleges, two faculties, eight departments, a modest library of donated books and 750 students. Today, it has grown into one of India’s largest and most distinguished higher education institutions, comprising 16 faculties, 86 departments, 90 colleges, 20 halls and hostels, more than 30 centres and institutes, 34 libraries and over six lakh students.

“Delhi University has indeed come a long way in its historic journey,” he remarked.

Highlighting the scale of the ceremony, he observed that the total number of graduating students exceeds the population of many countries, reflecting the University’s vast academic footprint and national reach.

A Legacy of Leadership and Achievement

Describing Delhi University as one of India’s most distinguished institutions of higher learning, the Vice-President said that for over a century it has nurtured minds that have shaped India’s intellectual, political, scientific and cultural life.

He told the graduating students that they now join an illustrious lineage of alumni who have made meaningful contributions not only to India but to the world.

He also expressed satisfaction at the University’s improving national and global rankings, noting that Delhi University has retained the number one position among Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings for four consecutive years.

Convocation: A Moment of Responsibility

Calling the convocation more than a ceremonial milestone, Shri Radhakrishnan said it represents both an ending and a beginning. It celebrates years of dedication, discipline, friendships and self-discovery, while marking the graduates’ formal entry into a broader arena of responsibility.

He observed that students are stepping into a rapidly transforming world — one where technology is reshaping industries, artificial intelligence is redefining work, climate change is challenging development models and democracies are being tested.

In such a world, he said, a degree is not merely a certificate but a commitment — a commitment to serve society, use knowledge for the greater good and uphold the principle of “Nation First – Rashtra Pratham.”

Youth and the Vision of Viksit Bharat @2047

Referring to India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047, the Vice-President said that the role of youth is central to achieving the nation’s developmental aspirations. Under the leadership and vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he said, India has articulated the goal of becoming an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and building a developed India by the centenary of Independence.

He explained that Aatmanirbharta signifies the capacity to innovate, manufacture, research and create solutions rooted in Indian realities while remaining globally competitive. Universities, he said, must evolve into engines of research, entrepreneurship and indigenous knowledge systems.

Viksit Bharat, he added, embodies inclusive growth, technological leadership, social harmony, environmental sustainability and accountable institutions. It seeks to ensure that development reaches the last citizen and that opportunity becomes a universal promise.

Addressing the graduates as architects of this vision, he said that whether they become scientists, civil servants, entrepreneurs, artists, lawyers, teachers or innovators, they will shape the India of 2047. The realization of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat will depend on their integrity, competence, compassion and innovative spirit.

Women’s Academic Achievements

The Vice-President expressed particular happiness that more than 50 percent of the graduates and over 70 percent of the gold medallists are women. He also noted that the number of women receiving degrees this year exceeds that of men, describing this as a powerful reflection of the phenomenal progress in women’s education in India.

He extended his blessings and best wishes to all graduating students, commending their sustained hard work and dedication.

A Call for Lifelong Learning and Responsible Citizenship

In his concluding remarks, Shri Radhakrishnan urged graduates to retain their spirit of inquiry and remember that learning is a lifelong pursuit. He called upon them to remain grateful for the opportunities they have received and mindful of the responsibilities that accompany them.

He also advised students to say “No to Drugs” and to use social media constructively rather than becoming dependent on it.

The convocation ceremony was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Prof. Yogesh Singh, faculty members, dignitaries and students, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of over 1.2 lakh graduates.