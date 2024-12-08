Sake-making and other national treasures make latest UNESCO heritage list

Intore dance in Rwanda, equestrian art in Portugal, Tomyum soup in Thailand, and the artisanal knowledge surrounding the making of sake in Japan, are among the latest practices and cultural expressions to be recognized by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The UNESCO committee that protects so called Intangible Cultural Heritage is meeting in Asunción, Republic of Paraguay, until Saturday, to add new entries to the UN culture agency’s list of world treasures.

With more than 700 inscriptions to date, the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage aims to raise awareness at the local, national and international level.

Maintaining cultural diversity

The session in Asunción – the latest annual gathering of the committee – plays a crucial role in maintaining cultural diversity amid the challenges of globalisation. Being inscribed from the wider list of numerous nominations, comes with the promise of international assistance and support.

In recent decades, UNESCO has played a pivotal role in reshaping the concept of cultural heritage. Beyond monuments and artifacts, the term now encompasses traditions, oral expressions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, and the knowledge and skills involved in traditional crafts.

“The Convention has reinvented the very notion of heritage – to the extent that we can no longer separate the tangible from the intangible, the sites from the practices”, said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General.

“It is our great responsibility to promote this heritage, which — far from being mere folklore, far from being frozen in time and distanced from today’s reality – is very much alive and needed.”

Sake-making with koji mold in Japan

Viewed as a sacred gift, the alcoholic beverage sake, made from grains and water, is indispensable in festivals, weddings, rites of passage and other socio-cultural occasions in Japan. Deeply rooted in Japanese culture, the beverage is made by craftspeople using koji mold to convert the starch in the ingredients into sugar. They oversee the process to make sure the mould grows in optimal conditions, adjusting the temperature and humidity as needed.

Intore, Rwanda

A dance performed by a troupe in Rwanda, Intore is at the centre of community events and festivities, including harvest festivals and the reception of distinguished guests. Supported by songs and poems of triumph, the dancers are arranged in lines representing the ranks of warriors on a battlefield.

Through their movements, they mimic a battle with an invisible adversary, leaping and wielding their spears and shields to the rhythm of the traditional drums and horns, in an expression of power.

Taif roses, Saudi Arabia

In the Taif region of Saudi Arabia, rose practices are an integral part of social and religious rituals and an important source of income.

During the harvest season, which starts in March, farmers and their families pick the roses in the early morning and transport them to the local market to be sold or to their houses to be distilled.

Communities use rose water and essential oil in beauty products, traditional medicine, food and drinks.

Craftsmanship of Aleppo Ghar soap, Syria

In the Syrian Arab Republic, Aleppo ghar soap is crafted using locally produced olive oil and laurel oil (ghar).

In a collaborative, intergenerational process, the ingredients are picked, cooked, then poured on the floors of traditional soap factories.

Once the mixture cools, craftsmen don large wooden shoes to cut the slab into cubes, using their body weight and a rake. After that, the cubes are hand-stamped with the family name and stacked to dry.

Thailand’s Tomyum Kung soup

Tomyum Kung is a traditional prawn soup in Thailand. The prawns (or shrimp) are boiled with herbs and seasoned with local condiments. The soup has a distinctive aroma and vibrant colours, and combines many tastes, including sweet, sour, savoury, spicy, creamy and slightly bitter.

The dish is believed to promote energy and wellness, particularly during the monsoon season. It embodies the culinary wisdom of the Buddhist riverside communities in the Central Plains of Thailand and their traditional knowledge of the environment and medicinal herbs.

The art of decorating eggs

Pysanka consists in applying traditional patterns and symbols to the egg using wax in Ukraine and Estonia.

The egg is then dipped into dye, covering all but the waxed areas. The process is repeated to achieve the desired pattern and colours.

Although it is now associated with Easter, the tradition is meaningful to Ukrainian communities regardless of religion.

Henna: rituals, aesthetic and social practices

Perceived as sacred by communities in Northern Africa and the Middle East, Henna’s leaves are harvested twice a year to create a paste.

Henna paste is commonly used by women for adornment. It is a symbol of joy and is used in everyday life and on festive occasions such as births and weddings. Its use is linked to centuries-old societal rules and traditions.

Equestrian art in Portugal

Characterized by the rider’s position on the saddle, as well as by the traditional attire and harnesses used, equestrian art in Portugal is based on a sense of harmony and deep connection between rider and horse, with respect to the animal and its well-being.

The practice requires a horse that is flexible and manageable, such as the purebred Lusitano. A source of collective identity, the practice is featured in pilgrimages, annual fairs and other social events.

Extra support

This week, two traditions were also added to the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. The Wosana ritual that is observed by the Bakalanga community in the Northeast and Central Districts of Botswana, and the Reog Ponorogo performing art in Indonesia.

The performing art is a centuries-old theatrical dance that is traditionally performed on various occasions, including disaster aversion ceremonies. Dancers dress as kings and warriors to narrate the story of the Bantarangin Kingdom and its king.