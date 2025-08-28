Govt Unveils ‘Amplify’ Strategy to Grow Creative Economy and Engagement

The New Zealand Government has released its national arts and culture strategy, Amplify, setting out a long-term vision to boost Kiwis’ engagement with the arts, grow the sector’s contribution to the economy, and create more sustainable careers in the creative industries.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith said the Government’s ambition is for New Zealand to become as globally renowned for creativity and artistic excellence as it is for its agricultural exports and natural landscapes.

“Our government’s vision is for New Zealand to be as well known for its arts and creativity, as it is for dairy exports and beautiful scenery. We know we already have a strong base and areas of global excellence,” Goldsmith said.

From Draft to Final Strategy

The release of Amplify follows an extensive consultation process that began in November 2024 with the publication of a draft document. That first draft sparked conversations across the cultural sector, inviting feedback from artists, institutions, iwi, and community groups.

Minister Goldsmith acknowledged that creativity cannot be neatly contained within rigid frameworks.

“Creativity doesn’t lend itself to tidy strategies. That is why Amplify is enabling, rather than constraining. It provides a framework, but leaves plenty of room for individuals, communities, companies, and institutions to find their own path. I’d like to thank all those who have provided feedback and shaped this strategy.”

Ambitious Targets for 2030

Amplify sets out measurable goals designed to expand the scale and impact of the creative sector over the next five years:

Economic Growth: Grow the arts and creative sector’s contribution to GDP to at least $22 billion by 2030 , with a focus on cultural exports and tourism.

Wider Participation: Achieve a 10% increase in the number of New Zealanders engaging with local arts, culture, and heritage by 2030.

Job Creation: Add 5,000 new jobs in the cultural and creative workforce by 2030.

These targets reflect both the cultural value of creativity and its economic potential to strengthen tourism, exports, and New Zealand’s international reputation.

Strategic Pillars

The Government has identified three pillars that will guide policy and investment decisions:

Maximising Value: Leveraging Crown investment and wider government support to ensure New Zealand gets the maximum cultural and economic value from its arts and creative sectors. Talent and Careers: Enhancing the creative talent pipeline through education, training, and career pathways, while ensuring sustainable livelihoods for artists and cultural workers. Regulatory Reform: Modernising and streamlining government regulation so that it actively enables the arts and cultural sectors to innovate and thrive.

A Living Document

Unlike previous cultural blueprints, Amplify is designed to be dynamic, adapting to changing circumstances and continuing input from the creative community.

“This is not a set-and-forget strategy. Amplify will be a living document, updated regularly with input from creative industries to ensure it remains relevant to the sector. The conversation will continue,” Goldsmith said.

Why It Matters

New Zealand’s creative industries—including film, music, design, performing arts, and cultural heritage—already hold strong international recognition. The sector not only supports jobs and exports but also enriches social cohesion, identity, and well-being.

With Amplify, the Government aims to better align policy, investment, and regulation with the sector’s evolving needs, making it a driver of both cultural vibrancy and economic resilience.