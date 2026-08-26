Several cases pending against BJP ministers; let them act on them and seek Nagendra's resignation: Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday slammed the BJP's demand seeking the resignation of the state's Sports Minister, B. Nagendra, over his alleged involvement in the Valmiki scam.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 15:59 IST
Several cases pending against BJP ministers; let them act on them and seek Nagendra's resignation: Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre
Karnataka Ministers Eshwar Khandre and Ramalinga Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday slammed the BJP's demand seeking the resignation of the state's Sports Minister, B. Nagendra, over his alleged involvement in the Valmiki scam. Speaking to ANI, Khandre cited several criminal cases registered against BJP chief ministers and ministers in other states, asking them to act on those first before seeking Nagendra's resignation.

"There are several cases pending against BJP chief ministers and BJP ministers. What are they doing about that? First of all, let them ask for their chief ministers' resignations, and then let them come to us," Khandre said. Another Karnataka Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, echoed a similar opinion and said, "Let them do it; they are free to do a Padyatra. There are a lot of allegations against central ministers, and a lot of cases are there--including those from our state who are representing the central government in the cabinet. Let them resign first; let them ask for Nagendra's resignation after that."

The re-induction of B Nagendra into the Karnataka Cabinet has triggered intense legislative chaos and opposition backlash. The minister faces severe money-laundering allegations involving the alleged theft of nearly Rs 90 crore from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, a case currently detailed in charge sheets filed by central agencies like the CBI. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the government's decision to reinduct Minister B Nagendra into the cabinet, asserting that the move followed due process regarding Nagendra's involvement in the alleged multi-crore Karnataka Dalit Valmiki Corporation scam.

Speaking at the India Today Karnataka Roundtable, Shivakumar hit out at the BJP, accusing its leader of remaining silent when many ministers among their ranks have criminal cases against them. "Many central ministers have cases. Why haven't they opened their mouth?... In the Nagendra case, Siddaramaiah and I spoke, and we took his resignation. For the last two years, he was out of the cabinet. We recieved a report from our officers' department that he was not involved anywhere, and we included him in the cabinet," he said. (ANI)

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