Soccer-Manchester City sign Morocco midfielder Bouaddi from Lille

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 16:01 IST
Soccer-Manchester City sign Morocco midfielder Bouaddi from Lille

Manchester City have signed midfielder ​Ayyoub Bouaddi from French ​side Lille on ‌a five-year ​contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Financial details were not disclosed ‌but British media reported that City paid £86 million ($117 million) for the 18-year-old. "Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. ‌It’s a dream to be here and be able ‌to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and ⁠reach ​the top of ⁠the game," Bouaddi said in a statement.

He made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last ⁠season after becoming in 2023 the youngest player to represent Lille ​at the age of 16. Bouaddi made his senior debut for ⁠Morocco in May and was included in their World Cup squad. He ⁠made ​his tournament debut against Brazil and started five of Morocco's six matches as they reached the quarter-finals. City signed ⁠England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a reported £116 million ($158 ⁠million) last ⁠month.

Midfielders Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders left the club during the current transfer window.

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