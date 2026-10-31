Belize Presents Cultural and Creative Sector Strategy With EU and UNESCO Support

Belize's National Strategy and Roadmap for the Cultural and Creative Sector took centre stage on 23 October 2026 at the closing event of an EU-funded UNESCO project supporting its development. The gathering presented the framework and key project results, bringing national stakeholders together to discuss implementation priorities and continued support for the country. Held during UN Week in Belize, the event drew key partners, including UN Resident Coordinator Raul Salazar.

The Strategy and Roadmap provides a framework for policies and actions that strengthen the cultural and creative sector's contribution to sustainable development. Its preparation drew on evidence and participation to help Belize establish a coherent approach to supporting the sector. The framework offers institutions, practitioners, civil society and businesses an opportunity to work towards shared priorities with a practical direction for action.

The project forms part of the EU/UNESCO programme supporting evidence-based policies for cultural and creative industries, with funding provided by the European Union. UNESCO supplied technical assistance, and the National Institute of Culture and History, through its Institute of Creative Arts, served as the national implementation partner. The project's completion marks a transition towards implementation, requiring clear responsibilities, realistic timelines and adequately funded actions.

A Shared Framework for Belize's Cultural and Creative Sector

The Strategy and Roadmap brings attention to the coordination needed to develop a sector that involves public institutions, creative practitioners, communities and private businesses. Discussion at the closing event focused on priorities for putting the framework into practice and maintaining support beyond the project's conclusion. The next stage will depend on turning those shared priorities into work that has identified responsibilities and sufficient resources.

Kim Vasquez, Director of the Institute of Creative Arts at NICH, stressed that cultural and creative sector development requires more than isolated activities. She identified organisation, clear responsibilities, reliable information and sustained support as essential foundations for progress. Her remarks underscored the need for a coordinated approach that carries the Strategy and Roadmap into everyday decisions and actions.

Culture Supports Communities and Economic Opportunity

Elizabeth Lanzi, Head of Office of the Delegation of the European Union in Belize, described culture as a powerful force for human development, social cohesion, innovation and economic opportunity. She said clear policies and inclusive partnerships can help cultural and creative industries become a strong source of opportunity. That message connects support for the sector with broader efforts to improve people's lives and strengthen communities.

Yuri Peshkov, Head of the Culture Program at the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, described culture as an investment in people, creativity and communities. He highlighted the contribution of cultural and creative industries to employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, economic growth and social inclusion. These benefits explain the framework's focus on culture as part of Belize's sustainable development.

Implementation Requires Funding and Clear Responsibilities

The closing event marked the completion of the support project and the beginning of the work needed to put the Strategy and Roadmap into practice. Translating the framework into action will require realistic schedules, defined responsibilities and resources that match the activities being undertaken. Peshkov identified this move from planning to action as the next challenge, placing implementation at the centre of Belize's continuing work with its partners.