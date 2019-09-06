The telecast of popular 'Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush' serial on Color TV was suspended on Friday with immediate effect in two Ludhiana and Nawanshahr districts in Punjab. District magistrates of the two districts ordered suspension of the serial for one month citing "strong objections to the contents" of the TV episode by leaders of some communities.

The telecast was suspended under the provisions of Section 19 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995, said district magistrates of both districts in their respective prohibitory orders, while asking local cable operators to abide by the direction. "Following strong objections to the content of the serial by leaders of some communities, it had become mandatory to stop the screening of serial in public interest to maintain communal harmony, law and order in the district," they said in their orders.

