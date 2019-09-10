Six children enacting Ganesh chaturthi drown in tank in K'taka

A mock Ganesh idol immersion turned fatal for six children as they drowned in a tank while enacting it on Tuesday at a village in Kolar district of Karnataka, police said. As Tuesday was a holiday for schools on account of Moharram, the children of Maradaghatta, about 100 km from here, in the 11-14 age group, chose to play by making a Ganesha idol and immerse it.

They made an idol by collecting clay from the tank in the morning and 'immersed' it after "performing poojas" when the mishap occurred, police said. The bodies of the children had been recovered and shifted to a nearby government hospital, they said.

The situation at the hospital turned poignant with loud wails of the parents of the tragedy-struck children. Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in various parts of the country last week..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)