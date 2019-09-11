Poet Subramania Bharathi remembered on death anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the Union Territory in paying homage to the renowned poet Subramania Bharathi on his 98th death anniversary on Wednesday. Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, K Lakshminarayanan, BJP Legislator V Saminathan and people belonging to Tamil organisations also paid tributes to the poet.

Lyricist-cum-journalist Bharathi took shelter for 11 years in Puducherry from 1909 which was then under French rule. It was during his stay here that he composed several of his famous works, including "Panchaali Sabatham", "Kuyil Paattu" and a number of soul-stirring patriotic songs..

