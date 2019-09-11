Four day session for folk artistes begins

A four-day session aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical expertise of folk artiste got underway here. Folk artists follow the family practices and hone their performing skills under the guidance of their seniors but in absence of the theoretical knowledge of the art, they lag behind on global platforms. This ignorance leaves a gap between their performance and practical knowledge on it.

Experts, scholars and artistes from across the globe have assembled here to deliberate on the ways with a view to bridge this gap and turn the folk artists more accomplished with respect to their art. Titled "Performing Rajasthan – Reading Practices", the four-day-long event, under the aegis of the Mehrangarh Museum Trust and Ghent University, Belgium, began here on Tuesday. Scholars from Europe, the USA and India are participating in 11 brain-storming sessions.

In the inaugural address, Gaj Singh II, the erstwhile ruler of Jodhpur, said the conference would not only explore the ways to bridge the gap between the theory and performing aspects of the folk art but would also help in documentation of the art forms of the state. "The folk artists are rich in practice and leave a spellbound impact on the audience through their performances but if this performing expertise was coupled with the academic knowledge of the art, they would be in position to cast a magical spell on the audience," said Singh.

Karni Jasol, Director of Mehrangarh Museum Trust, said that for over 50 years, the state has seen its performing arts thriving and getting acclaimed on global platforms. "The art forms of India's desert state are well-explored in academic fields from the perspectives of history, their evolution and their adaptations in distinctive global collaborations. But, despite that there was a discernible a gap between theory and practice," he added.

The multidisciplinary congregation will be sharing the cultural, traditional and art related views and aspects through interactions and performances. Jasol said that this initiative would also help in a conscientious documentation and conservation, deeper understanding and intelligent recreation of the art forms of Rajasthan for the posterity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)