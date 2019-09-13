Minister shifts injured man to hospital

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat on Friday played the good Samaritan when he spotted an injured man lying on the roadside. Vinod Rao (29) was lying unconscious on Indore-Sanver Road with his motorcycle next to him, apparently after meeting with an accident.

Silavat, who was traveling in a convoy, saw him and stopped his car, an official said. The minister took him to a nearby private hospital.

Rao was now out of danger, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)