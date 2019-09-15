15-day ASI campaign to register antiquities with pvt persons

The Vadodara Circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has launched a 15-day special campaign for registration of antiquities belonging to private entities, which will later be exhibited with the permission of the owners. The drive is part of a nationwide campaign taking place in different circles of the ASI, an official said.

Any item, which is 100 years old and in possession of individual entities within the state of Gujarat, will have to be registered with the Vadodara Circle of the ASI within fifteen days, starting September 13, the ASI (Vadodara) said in a release. The antiquities to be registered could be in the category of sculpture in stone, terracota, metals, ivory, and bone, paintings in all media, manuscripts, sculptured figures, coins and weapons, medals, furniture and jewellery, the ASI said.

"The campaign is being carried out under section 14 of the Antiquities and Art Treasure Act 1972. Those demanding registering of antiquities need to contact the nearest office of the ASI with documents. The registering officer will check the antecedent of the antiquities," the release added. It further said an exhibition of antiquities will be held at its Circle Office between September 25-27 with the permission of the owner, after which they will be returned to the owners..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)