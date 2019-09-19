International Development News
Three arrested for duping Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 12:09 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ishasharvani1)

The Delhi Police have arrested three people who allegedly duped Bollywood actress Isha Sharvani by pretending to Australian Tax officers, officials said on Thursday.

The actress who now lives in Perth, Austraila was induced to transfer 5700 AUD (around Rs 3 lakh) via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer, police said, adding that the arrests were made by its Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD).

Sharvani is an Indian contemporary dancer and actress. She has also featured in several Bollywood movies like Kisna and Luck By Chance.

COUNTRY : India
