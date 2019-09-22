Paris Tutankhamun show sets new record with 1.42 mn visitors

A blockbuster Tutankhamun show set a new all-time French record Sunday, with 1.42 million visitors flocking to see the exhibition in Paris, the organizers said. The turnout beat the previous record set by another Tutankhamun show billed as the "exhibition of the century" in 1967 when 1.24 million queued to see "Tutankhamun and His Times" at the Petit Palais.

"Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh" -- which has been described as a "once in generation" show -- will open in London in November. The last time a show of comparable size about the boy king opened there in 1972 it sparked "Tutmania", with 1.6 million people thronging the British Museum.

More than 150 treasures from the monarch's tomb -- including 60 which have never left Egypt before -- have been assembled for the show. The Egyptian Ministry for Antiquities said this was the largest number of Tutankhamun artifacts ever to have left Cairo.

Almost all of the 3,400 exhibits come from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square and are never likely to leave the country again. Its unparalleled collection is being transferred to the enormous new Grand Egyptian Museum near the pyramids at Giza, which is due to open next year.

Mostafa Waziri, the Egyptian ministry's secretary-general, said the show -- which also visit Sydney next year -- will help pay for the new Giza museum. It will visit other as yet undisclosed cities before the artifacts are returned to Egypt in 2024.

"Please see them," Waziry declared. "Visit them before they return to Egypt forever." The giant touring spectacle is also designed to mark the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the boy pharaoh's tomb by the British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922. The Louvre also loaned one of its top Tutankhamun pieces to the Paris show, a statue of Amon, the king of the gods, protecting the pharaoh.

Organizers had to extend opening hours from 9 am to 9 pm at the giant la Villette venue in the north of the French capital to try to cope with the numbers. The London show at the Saatchi Gallery will open on November 2 and run to May 2020.

