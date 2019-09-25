High-end vehicle lifters' gang busted in Jammu, 15 stolen vehicles recovered

Over a dozen high-end vehicles, which were stolen from different parts of the country mainly from Delhi-NCR, were recovered as a gang was busted with the arrest of two persons here, a senior police officer said. Efforts are being made to arrest the fugitive conduits belonging to other states mainly Punjab who are part of the vehicle lifting gang, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Tejinder Singh told reporters.

He said a motorcycle was stolen from Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu on September 17 and the investigation into the case led to the arrest of 30-year-old culprit Tajuddin alias "Guddu" , a resident of Bihar, and the recovery of the two-wheeler. During questioning, he revealed that high-end vehicles are stolen form different parts of the country, mainly from the Delhi-NCR region, and later sold in Jammu and Kashmir after changing essential details like engine, chassis and registration numbers with a gang of thieves from Chandigarh and Punjab.

Roshan Lal, a resident of Akhnoor, was subsequently arrested, leading to the recovery of 14 vehicles with a total value of Rs 2.06 crore, the SSP said. The investigation is still going on and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days, he added.

Asked about the misuse of such vehicles by terrorists, he said, "Nothing like that had come to the fore so far." "Since Jammu and Kashmir is a border state and security sensitive, such type of vehicles can be misused anywhere. The people need to be very careful while purchasing vehicles from any unknown person," he said.

