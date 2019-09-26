International Development News
Elephant tramples man to death in Assam

PTI Diphu
Updated: 26-09-2019 20:54 IST
A 35-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the hill district of West Karbi Anglong on Thursday, the police said. Rajkishor Chouhan went with others to drive out a herd of wild elephants creating havoc near their No. 5 Nawaibil village for the past few days.

The jumbos were destroying standing crops and damaging houses, the police said. One of the elephants trampled Chouhan to death..

COUNTRY : India
