U'khand gets award for best film promotion friendly state

Uttarakhand has bagged the honour of being the best film promotion friendly state in the country. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu gave the award to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj in the presence of Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel at Tourism Awards 2017-18 held in Delhi on the World Tourism Day on Thursday.

Uttarakhand was also adjudged the most Film Friendly State at the National Film Awards earlier this year. A press release from the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council said efforts are being made to promote the state as the best film shooting destination.

The state abounds in picturesque locations and concessions like exemption from shooting fees being provided to film makers by the state government makes it the ideal film shooting destination in the country, it said. Over the last two years, more than 200 films and TV serials in different languages have been shot in the state, the statement said.

